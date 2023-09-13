News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Police concerned for welfare of missing man from Bedford

Have you seen him?
By Clare Turner
Published 13th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST
Have you seen Christian?Have you seen Christian?
Have you seen Christian?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Christian.

The 36-year-old, from Brickhill Drive, Bedford, was last seen on Friday (September 8) visiting a family member and left on a blue Carrera bike.

Christian is described as slim build with short jet black hair and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue/black jacket and brown Levi trainer boots.

Officers are extremely concerned and asking for the public to report any sightings or info they may have.

You can report it online or call police on 101 quoting reference 205 of 13 Sept.

Related topics:PoliceBedfordBedfordshire Police