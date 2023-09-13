Have you seen him?

Have you seen Christian?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Christian.

The 36-year-old, from Brickhill Drive, Bedford, was last seen on Friday (September 8) visiting a family member and left on a blue Carrera bike.

Christian is described as slim build with short jet black hair and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue/black jacket and brown Levi trainer boots.

Officers are extremely concerned and asking for the public to report any sightings or info they may have.