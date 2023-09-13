Police concerned for welfare of missing man from Bedford
Have you seen him?
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Christian.
The 36-year-old, from Brickhill Drive, Bedford, was last seen on Friday (September 8) visiting a family member and left on a blue Carrera bike.
Christian is described as slim build with short jet black hair and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue/black jacket and brown Levi trainer boots.
Officers are extremely concerned and asking for the public to report any sightings or info they may have.
You can report it online or call police on 101 quoting reference 205 of 13 Sept.