Police concerned for Bedford woman missing since Thursday

By Clare Turner
Published 6th May 2025, 11:09 BST
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Louisa.

The 27-year-old was last seen at her home address in Bedford on Thursday (May 1) and police are concerned for her welfare.

Louisa is 5ft 8in and has a tattoo above her left eye saying ‘Duchess’. She was wearing a pink tube top, dark leggings and pink/white Nike trainers.

If you’ve seen her or you have any info on her whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 277 of 3 May.

