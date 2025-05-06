Police concerned for Bedford woman missing since Thursday

Have you seen her?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Louisa.

The 27-year-old was last seen at her home address in Bedford on Thursday (May 1) and police are concerned for her welfare.

Louisa is 5ft 8in and has a tattoo above her left eye saying ‘Duchess’. She was wearing a pink tube top, dark leggings and pink/white Nike trainers.

If you’ve seen her or you have any info on her whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 277 of 3 May.