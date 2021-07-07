Police commissioner hosts online event to "problem solve" Queen's Park area of Bedford
The free event is open to surrounding villages too
The police and crime commissioner for Bedfordshire Police is hosting a free online event tomorrow (Thursday) and wants your input.
Called "A PCC problem solving meeting for the Queen's Park Area and surrounding neighbours", it's will take place at 6.30pm - and will be a chance for residents to raise any concerns and select a priority for the Community Day of Action at Queen's Park later this month.
To get free tickets, visit Facebook A link will be included in your confirmation email.