Police at Bedford Academy as body found

Police are at Bedford Academy after a body was found this morning (Monday).

The school in Mile Road has been shut following the discovery.

Bedfordshire Police said officers were at the scene and confirmed it was an "unexplained death".

Police were called to the school at 7.50am today (Monday)

A spokeswoman for the force said they were called at about 7.50am.

"The man has yet to be formally identified," she said.