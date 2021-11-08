Police at Bedford Academy as body found
School closed following discovery
Monday, 8th November 2021, 1:19 pm
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 1:22 pm
Police are at Bedford Academy after a body was found this morning (Monday).
The school in Mile Road has been shut following the discovery.
Bedfordshire Police said officers were at the scene and confirmed it was an "unexplained death".
A spokeswoman for the force said they were called at about 7.50am.
"The man has yet to be formally identified," she said.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers - either report it online or call police on 101.