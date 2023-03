If you live in Tyne Crescent, Avon Drive or Mowsbury Park, have a look

Police have renewed their appeal to find Joshua who went missing from Bedford.

They are now asking residents in Tyne Crescent, Avon Drive or Mowsbury Park to check their doorbell videos for any sightings between 11pm on March 7 and 1am on March 8.

Last week, Bedford Today revealed the 17-year-old had gone missing

He is described as 5ft 7in, slim, with brown hair, and was wearing a black and white hoody, blue jeans and Nike trainers.

