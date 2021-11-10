Police ask motorists to avoid Norse Road as funeral procession causes traffic disruption
It's expected to last for the rest of the afternoon
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 3:29 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 3:32 pm
Police are asking drivers to avoid Norse Road and the surrounding area of Bedford this afternoon (Wednesday) due to a funeral at the crematorium.
A spokesman said: "Disruption is expected for the reminder of the afternoon so please avoid the area and find alternate routes if you can.
"We are also aware of a number of incidents in the Bedford town centre area earlier today and we are investigating the circumstances surrounding them."