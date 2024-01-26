Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing to a woman who was seen reportedly in distress and are hoping the public can help identify her.

Officers were called to Queen’s Drive, Bedford, at around 11.15pm on Tuesday (January 23) over a concern for her welfare but when they arrived, the woman had left the scene.

She is in her late 30s, white, with blonde hair, and was seen wearing a black top and white jogging bottoms.

In a post on social media, police said: “We are keen to make contact with her to ensure her safety and wellbeing. We have been following several lines of enquiry and are now asking for the public's help to locate her.