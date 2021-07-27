Police armed with speed guns target Bedford after complaints from residents
It's the start of a two-week safety campaign
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 12:03 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 12:04 pm
Police are out in force in Bedford following reports from residents of speeding vehicles.
Today (Tuesday) marks the start of a two-week road safety campaign with officers targeting Riverfield Drive.
Two vehicles have already been stopped and the drivers dealt with.
The police have said if you have any concerns regarding speeding report it online