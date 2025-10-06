Police appealing for help to find missing Bedford man Liban
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing Bedford man Liban, last seen on Thursday October 2.
The 28-year-old is described as six foot one-inch tall, of stocky build, with short, dark curly hair and a beard.
He has a red tattoo on the left side of his neck, and has links to the Richmond area of London.
Anyone who has seen Liban, or has information which could assist police in their search, is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police quoting the reference 383 of October 4.