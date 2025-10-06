Police appealing for help to find missing Bedford man Liban

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace missing Bedford man Liban, who was last seen on October 2

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing Bedford man Liban, last seen on Thursday October 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old is described as six foot one-inch tall, of stocky build, with short, dark curly hair and a beard.

He has a red tattoo on the left side of his neck, and has links to the Richmond area of London.

Anyone who has seen Liban, or has information which could assist police in their search, is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police quoting the reference 383 of October 4.