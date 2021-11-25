Police appeal for help to trace missing 17-year-old last seen in Bedford
Liridon was last seen on Saturday, November 20
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 5:19 pm
Updated
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 5:20 pm
Bedfordshire Police is appealing for help to find a 17-year-old last seen in Bedford.
Liridon was last seen in the Ashburnham Road area of Bedford on Saturday (November 20). He has short black hair and facial hair.
He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black t-shirt, white Adidas trainers and a black coat.
Liridon also has links to Peterborough.
If you have any information, please call police on 101 or contact them online quoting reference number MPC/2572/21