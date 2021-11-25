Police appeal for help to trace missing 17-year-old last seen in Bedford

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for help to find a 17-year-old last seen in Bedford.

Liridon was last seen in the Ashburnham Road area of Bedford on Saturday (November 20). He has short black hair and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black t-shirt, white Adidas trainers and a black coat.

Liridon also has links to Peterborough.