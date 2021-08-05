Police appeal for help to find two missing teenage boys with links to Bedford

Police are appealing for help to trace two missing teenage boys from Bedfordshire.

Joshua, 14, was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday, August 4) from his home in Cranfield.

He is described as approximately 5’7’’ and slim. He was last seen wearing a black hooded top with red and blue details and black tracksuit bottoms.

Joshua and Leo

Leo, 17, was last seen at approximately 1.30pm on Tuesday (August 3) in his home in Wixams.

He is described as approximately 5’7’’ and slim. He was last seen wearing black trainers, a white t-shirt, a black Champion bum bag, black Nike jogging bottoms, and a black Nike jumper with logo on the arm and chest.

The boys are believed to be together. They have links to London and Bedford.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare and would appeal to anyone with any information about their whereabouts to get in touch with the force on 101 or through their online reporting centre.