Police appeal for help to find missing Bedford teenager
Joshua has been missing since Wednesday
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 5:17 pm
Updated
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 5:18 pm
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old boy who is missing from his home in Bedford.
Joshua was last seen around 9am yesterday (Wednesday, November 3) and was wearing a black North Face coat and a dark Hoodrich tracksuit.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call us on 101 quoting reference 86 of 3 November.