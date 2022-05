Police are appealing for help to find a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from Houghton Regis since yesterday (May 3).

Chloe is white, of slim build with dyed red hair (possibly in a ponytail) and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black and white striped top, grey jacket and black boots. She wears glasses occasionally.

Chloe has links to Bedford, Dunstable and Kettering.

Chloe has been missing since May 3