Police are appealing for information after a fight involving 10 people in a Bedford street - some armed with weapons.

And they have asked people not to share videos or images on social media - but instead contact Police to share the information.

The violent disorder yesterday (Wednesday, August 11) has resulted in two arrests.

Police are appealing for information

Police were called to Wendover Drive at approximately 1.40pm following reports of a group of men fighting, some armed with weapons.

Emergency services attended the scene.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They are currently receiving hospital treatment for their injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

PC Ashleigh Napier said: “This was a scene of appalling violence involving multiple people fighting and causing deliberate harm to others.

“We have arrested two men in connection with the disorder, however we believe there were others involved so we are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“This incident happened in the middle of the day when there would have been many people in the area. If anyone saw or heard anything at all, or has mobile phone or dash cam footage, then we would really like to hear from you.

“We are aware of a number of videos circulating on social media. If we are to give the best chance of securing justice for the victims, we would ask that people do not share films or images, and refrain from speculating on the incident.”

Anyone with any information can speak with an officer at the scene, or contact us on 101 or online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, quoting CAD 329 of 11 August.