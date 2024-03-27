Poems penned with love celebrate the work of care home team at Wixams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wixam care home team have been busy writing poems expressing their commitment to their work. The poems, written as part of a nationwide competition, give an insight into the work of carers who provide such vital care.

Chinedu Egbochuku and Isla McAllister from Elstow Manor Care Home on Bedford Road found inspiration in their day-to-day interaction with residents to produce their poems.

For Chinedu, the lead homemaker, his verses reflected the richness that working with older people brings to his life. Chinedu wrote: "Within Hamberley's care home, a cherished space, Elders bring joy, a comforting embrace. Marvellous, ironic, abstract in its grace. In their midst, purpose finds its place.

"Their tales form a tapestry so grand, past and present intertwined hand in hand. In time's swift irony, a beacon so bright, Their wisdom guides us towards the light."

Meanwhile, receptionist Isla used the structure of a day caring for residents as the foundation for her poem, and described how purposeful her work is. Isla wrote: "I loved my day, caring for you. Time to go home, Oh no, I said. I'll see you tomorrow, you may not remember, but my heart you touch."

The poems were submitted as part of a nationwide poetry competition set by Hamberley Care Homes, which runs Elstow Manor.

Community relations lead Val Foley said the poems had delighted residents and colleagues alike.

Val said: "It's wonderful to see such creativity from Chinedu and Isla – their poems were terrific. The poems are very different, but they both capture the love and respect we at Elstow have for our residents.