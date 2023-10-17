Plans unveiled for new solar farm and battery storage scheme on edge of Bedford

And you can have your say via public consultation starting today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Have your say on plans for a new solar farm and battery storage scheme on land on the edge of Bedford.

An initial consultation on the East Park Energy scheme will run for five weeks from today, (October 17) to Tuesday, November 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The scheme is expected to more than double the current renewable energy output of Bedford borough and Huntingdonshire district by exporting 400MW of renewable energy generation to the National Grid.

A solar farm (ARCHIVE IMAGE)

It’s claimed this will ensure a sustainable energy source for approximately 108,000 households – more than the total number in Bedford.

Plans also include a battery energy storage facility to store excess power available to the National Grid during times of peak demand and offer environmental benefits.

A spokesperson for RNA Energy, which is behind the scheme, said: “We are delighted to share our initial plans for East Park Energy. The scheme will provide clean renewable energy and will assist with the UK’s transition to net zero.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“During a time when people are struggling to pay their energy bills, it is essential that we find cheap, green alternatives to the fossil fuel markets which are responsible for surging energy prices.

“We are committed to engaging with the local community to better develop the scheme. We are proud of our plans, and we look forward to hearing what those in the area think of our ideas.”

A spokesperson added: “East Park Energy plans will also include substantial hedgerow, tree planting, and wild grassland areas around the perimeter of each field. This will provide a boost to local pollinator, bird and small mammal (mice, voles, hedgehog, bat) species populations due to the increased habitat connectivity and additional food sources.

“The company is also committed to a Community Benefit Fund (the East Park Legacy Fund) which will support the community transition to net zero.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can find out more and share your views by visiting the website emailing [email protected] or by calling the Community Information Line via 0333 358 0502.