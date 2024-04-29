Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keysoe International will be submitting plans to make it “the UK’s premier equestrian and well-being centre” in the next few months.

This announcement was made during the opening of a new cross-country arena on the site on Thursday (April 25).

The plans to “upgrade and improve” facilities were on display, and Sarah Stoute, the site’s owner, said she plans to expand the well-being facilities, and offer support and services to charities, young adults, children and families facing a range of special needs.

BBC DJ Sara Cox, champion rider Georgina 'Piggy' March, Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett MBE, Keysoe International founder Sarah Stoute. Photo: Keysoe International

Last year, ahead of public consultations, Keysoe International said the plans, if approved, would create new jobs across a range of different sectors including apprenticeships, hospitality, animal assisted therapy, alternative education provision and equestrian roles.

At the launch Ms Stoute said “We want this to be a world class facility for everyone; our community, our country and our sport.”

The plans include building a number of indoor and outdoor arenas and a gallop track, thereby providing facilities for Olympic athletes training for dressage, eventing or show jumping and a safe and protective environment that can also be used by “grassroots” children and adults.

Last year an application from Keysoe International was refused by Bedford Borough Council.

“A small minority of the locals thought we were building something much larger than we ever aimed to build,” Ms Stoute said.

“There were rumours mills about a wind turbine farm, a multi-story car park, a large complex, lots of late night drinking and lots of traffic.

“Once they attended the public consultation meeting and saw the ‘mood boards’, the concept designs and spoke to our planning consultant, our architects myself they were able to see that all of that was rumour and not true at all.

“And they were pleasantly surprised with what we did want to build.

“What we want to do is improve the site, reduce the traffic, increase the enjoyment and be inclusive to the villagers and not just people with a horse,” she said.

Ms Stoute said the aim is to submit the planning application in July or August.

“There’s a lot of work to do, but we’re making great progress,” she said.

“We have a really good team of consultants and we consult with the villagers on a regular basis, so we’re in good shape. We’re nearly ready to build a 3D model and probably hold another consultation meeting to show people what we will be submitting.”

BBC DJ and keen horse rider Sara Cox and Team GB Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett MBE were also at the opening event, alongside champion rider Georgina ‘Piggy’ March.

Keysoe International was founded by businesswoman Sarah Stoute four years ago, to combine her passions of living alongside animals and improving healthcare for young people. Sarah has invested heavily in the site as she plans to expand the well-being facilities, and offer support and services to charities, young adults, children and families facing a range of special needs.

Speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony Sara Cox said: “There’s going to be amazing facilities here that are open to families for free to come along and to meet the animals and to have a day out, so Keysoe really is just beyond anything that’s available in the UK.”

Olympic gold medallist and Team GB rider Laura Collett MBE said: “The facilities at Keysoe international are second to none. It's a brilliant idea and concept to be able to come and train at such an amazing venue with so many options.”