A council committee will be hearing next week about how Bedford can be the “place of choice” for new and relocating businesses.

The council’s Environment and Sustainable Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Thursday, September 8) is due to receive a report on the council’s plans and actions to attract private investment into both Bedford town centre and the wider borough.

The paper says that with the right environment and support, investment in the Borough will “create better jobs, raise aspirations and create more wealth for people to spend locally”.

Bedford High Street

The report says it is important to ensure Bedford town centre thrives and attracts investement from businesses.

It adds that major regeneration schemes are being proposed and undertaken to make Bedford town centre a “more attractive prospect” for investors.

The report also adds that the Town Deal will “improve” the Bedford offer, and enable future private sector inward investment in the urban area.

As town centres have evolved and consumer habits have changed, the report says the council has advocated the broadening of the town centre offer.

It says traditional retail is just one reason why people visit the town centre, and by attracting business investment and by funding cultural activities, users will have new reasons to visit the town centre.

For the wider borough, the report says the council has “successfully instigated, engaged with and delivered investment propositions” with a number of businesses, bringing in private sector investment into the borough.

A copy of the report can be found on the committee’s agenda page on the council’s website.