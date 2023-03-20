The applicant does not own the property

Plans to convert a house in Wootton to a children’s home have been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The applicant – who does not currently own the property – hopes to use 2 Ashpole Avenue as a children’s home for up to three children aged between eight and 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If approved, the children would be permanent residents with four carers working at the property during daytime hours, and two staying overnight at the property.

The location of the house

The care would be given in a “communal environment” with the children and their carers sharing facilities in a manner akin to a family unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The applicant said it is anticipated that children would be cared for on a medium to long-term basis to assist with integration with the local communityand to build strong relationships with the carers.

The application described the property as a modern detached four-bedroom two-storey dwelling, adding it has a small front garden with a larger, more private garden to the rear. There is a driveway to the side which provides parking for two cars, and a single garage to the rear.

No external alterations are proposed to the property to facilitate the proposed change of use.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The application form states that the applicant is not the sole owner of all the land to which this application relates – but says it has given notice to the owner.

More information on the change of use application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/00561/FUL.