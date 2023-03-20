News you can trust since 1845
Plans to convert Wootton house to a children's home submitted

The applicant does not own the property

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:16 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 17:36 GMT

Plans to convert a house in Wootton to a children’s home have been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The applicant – who does not currently own the property – hopes to use 2 Ashpole Avenue as a children’s home for up to three children aged between eight and 18.

If approved, the children would be permanent residents with four carers working at the property during daytime hours, and two staying overnight at the property.

The location of the house
The care would be given in a “communal environment” with the children and their carers sharing facilities in a manner akin to a family unit.

The applicant said it is anticipated that children would be cared for on a medium to long-term basis to assist with integration with the local communityand to build strong relationships with the carers.

The application described the property as a modern detached four-bedroom two-storey dwelling, adding it has a small front garden with a larger, more private garden to the rear. There is a driveway to the side which provides parking for two cars, and a single garage to the rear.

No external alterations are proposed to the property to facilitate the proposed change of use.

The application form states that the applicant is not the sole owner of all the land to which this application relates – but says it has given notice to the owner.

More information on the change of use application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/00561/FUL.

The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

