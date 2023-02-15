Plans have been submitted to convert a three-storey house in Bedford’s conservation area into flats.

It is proposed that 74 Clapham Road will be divided into one two-bedroom and four one-bedroom flats, housing up to nine residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The applicant said this conversion does not involve an extension to the property, which is within the Bedford conservation area and is “essentially” a modest conversion of the existing building.

Plans have been submitted to convert the house into flats

They added that the three-storey detached property is “difficult” to maintain.

The design statement submitted to Bedford Borough Council said the height difference between the road and the property means it can’t be used as a driveway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is one on-site parking space for the property, and the street is designated as a Controlled Parking Zone.

The design statement added that the lack of amenity space for the flats is not uncommon in the town centre area, considering the local park is within a minute walking distance.

Therefore, it said, the lack of amenity space is not considered to be sufficient or reasonable for refusal.

The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement