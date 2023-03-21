Plans for 13 studio flats on Chaucer Road

Thirteen affordable homes could become available in Bedford’s Poets if plans to convert a care home for older people are approved.

An application to change the use of 65 Chaucer Road, Bedford from a “residential Institution providing accommodation for older people” into 13 affordable homes has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The application “only seeks” the change of use of the existing building with no internal or external changes.

65 Chaucer Road

The applicants said the proposed 13 studio flats would deliver “significant benefits” as they will help satisfy the urgent need for affordable housing in the borough.

They added that there are no proposed changes to the existing parking arrangement and it is “important to note” that there are no new units of accommodation proposed.

Therefore, they said, the proposal would not result in a net increase in vehicle demand.

More information on the change of use application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/00325/COU.

