Plans to change use of Bedford pub have returned while third appeal is still being considered
Bedford Borough Council has received a fifth application to convert The Fox And Hounds on Goldington Road to a retail outlet and housing units.
The applicant’s cover letter said the last application had a single reason for refusal: “The application fails to demonstrate that the site has been actively marketed and that the site has been subject to a robust marketing campaign.”
They added that pre-application advice was sought from the council and written advice was received following a meeting in March 2025.
The letter also pointed out that an appeal was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate in March 2025.
The application is to change the building’s use to a retail unit with four homes.
More information on the application can be found on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, reference 25/01040/FUL.
The overall consultation expiry date is Thursday, July 3, 2025.
The reference for the current appeal is 25/00012/REF.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.