Plans to change use of Bedford pub have returned while third appeal is still being considered

Fox and Hounds, Goldington Road, Bedford Screenshot Google Streetview (c)2023 Google Image captured Nov 2020

Plans to change the use of a Bedford pub have returned while a third appeal is still being considered

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford Borough Council has received a fifth application to convert The Fox And Hounds on Goldington Road to a retail outlet and housing units.

The applicant’s cover letter said the last application had a single reason for refusal: “The application fails to demonstrate that the site has been actively marketed and that the site has been subject to a robust marketing campaign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that pre-application advice was sought from the council and written advice was received following a meeting in March 2025.

The letter also pointed out that an appeal was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate in March 2025.

The application is to change the building’s use to a retail unit with four homes.

More information on the application can be found on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, reference 25/01040/FUL.

The overall consultation expiry date is Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The reference for the current appeal is 25/00012/REF.