Plans to build retirements bungalows in Bedford submitted

Up to nine retirement bungalows could be built on the site of a semi-detached house on Cardington Road, Bedford, after plans were submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

But a previous planning application for up to six dwellings and retention of existing home was refused in January 2016 due to over development.

The plot at 239 Cardington Road is currently a three-bedroom semi-detached house with front and rear gardens which the applicant describes as “very large”.

The proposed location

The proposal is to retain the existing house, demolish the existing garage, and build retirement bungalows for those over 60 years old.

The application’s design and access statement said there would be eight two-bedroom bungalows and one 50sq metre bungalow, all with 50% parking provision.

The existing vehicular access point is to be improved to allow for the increased vehicle movements.

Outline planning permission is much less detailed than full planning permission, and it is used to agree to the principle of the development.

The specifics (called “reserved matters”) are put aside until later, if the outline application is approved.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 22/01327/OUT.