A planning application to change the use of a building in Bedford to a care home for up to five ‘children to teenagers’ has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council

The application said the building, which is a semi-detached Victorian property, (4 Milton Road, Bedford) currently serves as a HMO (house of multiple occupancy) providing six double bedrooms with associated communal areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The proposal is to alter the building to a five bedroom property with a designated staff rest room.

The building is currently a house of multiple occupancy

The applicant said the property will hold no more than five residents at one time with two to three staff members on site at times.

They added that the proposal has been designed not to detract from the site’s “unique display” of construction evolution, and will not have a detrimental impact on the heritage of the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The application said the owner of the site is a director of Bedfordshire Supported Housing.

It adds that Bedfordshire Supported Housing is an independent provider of social care services that has been operational across Bedfordshire for eightyears.

Its range of services deliver “robust care and support” along the entire pathway of needs.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/00344/COU.

Advertisement

Advertisement