Plans submitted for 107 build-to-rent flats in Bedford's Queen's Park
Bedford Borough Council has received plans for Queen’s Works, a build-to-rent (BtR) scheme made up of studios, one-bed and two-bed apartments.
The applicants said the proposed development, which forms part of the wider Ford End Road development area, consists of two elements – the linear block facing Ford End Road, and the vertical element facing the railway line.
Following a public consultation, the applicant said they have reduced the number of apartments from 126 apartments to 107.
As well as the residential units, there will be 29 standard and two disabled car parking spaces for residential use.
It is also proposed to include a Car Club parking space on-site and provide every apartment with a year’s free membership to the Enterprise Car Club (or equivalent).
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01244/MAF.
The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, October 2.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.