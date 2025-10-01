Plans submitted for 1,000 new homes at Bedford River Valley Park

Plans have been lodged for 1,000-home development at Bedford River Valley Park, near Willington.

Bloor Homes has submitted a scoping request to Bedford Borough Council for the 1,000 new home mixed-use scheme on a site around three miles east of Bedford, between the A421 and Bedford Road (A603).

The request is the first formal step in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process, asking the council to set out what environmental issues must be assessed before a full planning application is submitted. It does not in itself grant planning permission.

The proposals cover around 112 hectares of land, and include up to 1,000 new homes, a two-form entry primary school with early years provision, two watersports lakes, and up to 1,000sqm of retail space.

A mobility hub, cycle and pedestrian routes, play areas, landscaping and open space also form part of the plans.

Access would be taken from the A603, with three new roundabouts proposed.

Around 30 per cent of the homes are expected to be affordable, and the scheme will contribute to the regeneration of the Forest of Marston Vale by delivering at least 30 per cent tree cover.

Subject to planning approval (at a later stage in the planning process), the first homes could be completed in 2027, with phased development continuing until 2037.

The site is allocated in the emerging Bedford Local Plan 2040 under Policy HOU11, which earmarks the River Valley Park for a mix of residential, education, open space and recreation uses.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01839/EIASCP.