Plans for new GP surgery in village near Bedford get green light

A £3.4million GP surgery in Great Barford has been given the go ahead by the executive of Bedford Borough Council.

Plans include knocking down the former Great Barford Lower School building in Silver Street, opposite the existing practice, and building a new larger facility with car parking.

The total predicted cost is £3,427,647, with the council agreeing to provide £1.9million. However, that is dependent on an additional £1.017 million of Section 106 funding, which will come from the Millfield End scheme to build 500 new homes in Great Barford.

Councillors also agreed to provide £470,000 of the funding before the Section 106 money is confirmed. This will help to cover the costs of the planning permission application, demolition of the existing building, and associated pre-demolition work, and should mean the project is not slowed down.

A final decision to progress the scheme will be subject to formal approval from the Integrated Care Board (ICB) following engagement with patients, and the GP practice signing a lease agreement.

Councillor Martin Towler, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhoods and Communities: Health and Wellbeing said: “We’re committed to ensuring that all our residents have access to high-quality health facilities, regardless of their age, sex, background, or whether they live in our towns or villages.

“I know that the people of Great Barford will welcome this step forward, and that it will be a huge positive for future residents too.”

