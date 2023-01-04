A planning application for a footbridge in Biddenham has been resubmitted after the previous permission expired.

The proposal is for a pedestrian and cycle bridge to link the new housing on the southern side of the Western Bypass to the Country Park on the northern side.

It was originally approved in 2019, but it expired following “protracted” discussions around the technical approval for the footbridge.

Map showing the site

The application is part of a mixed development in the area, which consists of residential, employment, retail, park and ride, a road linking the A6 and A428, a country park, and leisure and community facilities.

There are no proposed changes to the bridge within the new application.

The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, January 17. 2023.