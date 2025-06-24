Plans for new care home in Wentworth Drive submitted to Bedford Borough Council
Plans to change 111 Wentworth Drive, Bedford, to a children’s care home for a maximum of four children has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.
The applicant said it strives to provide a “safe, nurturing, and holistic environment where children from various backgrounds can grow, heal, and thrive”.
Adding its mission is to “understand and meet the unique range of needs each child brings to our home, recognising that every child is an individual with their own emotional, physical, and psychological needs”.
The applicants said it is “important to note” that all the clients will be from the Local Authority area only.
If approved the age range for the would be seven to 18 years, and the occupants would be “living together as a household”.
The application form states that the applicant has not been the sole owner of the land for more than 21 days, but the “requisite notice” has been given to the landowner.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01170/COU.
The overall consultation period expiry date is Monday, July 14.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.