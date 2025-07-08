Plans for 'first major, new-build navigable waterway in over a century' will link Milton Keynes and Bedford

Plans for a waterway linking Milton Keynes and Bedford have been detailed after the Bedford & Milton Keynes Waterway Trust published a business case for the project.

The proposed waterway would cover a 26 kilometre area and link the Grand Union Canal in Milton Keynes to the River Great Ouse in Bedford.

In the 151-page document, the proposed waterway is described as “the first major, new-build navigable waterway in over a century.”

The business case for the project details how the estimated capital cost is £475 million, giving it a benefit-to-cost ratio of 2.4, meaning that for every pound spent the waterway would return £2.40 in economic and social value.

A map showing the route of the proposed Bedford and Milton Keynes Waterway - a business case has just been published for the project

It also outlines how the waterway would help support growth in the area by “providing a new green and blue infrastructure corridor linking new development sites and enhancing the attractiveness of the area as a place to live and work, as well as helping to overcome infrastructure constraints of development.”

Among the benefits the waterway is set to bring to the area are a scenic walking and cycling route, enhanced biodiversity and green space, resilience against flooding and drought and the potential for growth within local hospitality and tourism sectors.

The business case identifies the next steps for the project which include identifying who will deliver it, examining funding and financing sources and confirming the final project design.

Welcoming the publication of the business case the Bedford & Milton Keynes Waterway Trust’s chair Simon Clewlow said: “In the past two years the Trust has been strongly advocating the strategic water management benefits of the waterway - including the ability to move water from wetter parts of the UK to the drier east, supporting climate resilience and flood mitigation.

“This independently assessed, Treasury-compliant business case - showing a BCR of 2.4 - is the icing on the cake.

“It affirms that this is a real and worthwhile opportunity to grow the local economy, enhance the environment, and improve quality of life.

“I am more confident than ever that the waterway will play a vital role in Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes’ future, putting Water Where It’s Wanted.”

The full business case can be viewed through the Waterway Trust’s website.

