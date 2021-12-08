Plans for Covid testing at Flitwick station car park scrapped

It's due to works at the new Flitwick Transport Interchange

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 1:26 pm

Due to ongoing works as part of Flitwick station's major revamp, plans for a Covid-19 testing facility to be onsite this week have had to be cancelled.

Works have started this week and will continue into next week, with off-peak two-way lights on Steppingley Road.

If you need to book a test at a nearby test centre, you can book an appointment for Flitwick Village Hall here

Flitwick Transport Interchange

From Friday, December 10, works will start to install ducts along the verge outside the Tesco supermarket.

Barriers will be in place alongside the kerbs with a slight narrowing of the carriageway.

Tesco