Plans for Covid testing at Flitwick station car park scrapped

Due to ongoing works as part of Flitwick station's major revamp, plans for a Covid-19 testing facility to be onsite this week have had to be cancelled.

Works have started this week and will continue into next week, with off-peak two-way lights on Steppingley Road.

If you need to book a test at a nearby test centre, you can book an appointment for Flitwick Village Hall here

Flitwick Transport Interchange

From Friday, December 10, works will start to install ducts along the verge outside the Tesco supermarket.