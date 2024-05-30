Planning violations cost Bedford landlord nearly £26k in fines and costs
Mohammed Saleem, along with his company Samsons Ltd, has been fined a total of £11,280 and ordered to cover the council's costs amounting to £14,255.
The defendant was found in breach of enforcement notices in relation to the replacement of windows in a conservation area, cycle parking, noise mitigation and bin storage/collection.
Cllr Spice, Portfolio Holder for Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Planning and Prosperity, praised the outcome, stating: “These convictions are the result of amazing work by the Council’s Planning Enforcement Team. They underscore the council's commitment to upholding planning regulations and ensuring compliance.
“This has been a long-running case but our enforcement teams don’t give up lightly. I am very pleased we have managed to bring this case to court and the council has successfully prosecuted the offenders.”