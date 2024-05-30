Planning violations cost Bedford landlord nearly £26k in fines and costs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bedford landlord has been found guilty of multiple planning enforcement violations related to properties at 1-13 Greyfriars, 57-65 Midland Road, and 85-91 Harpur Street.

Mohammed Saleem, along with his company Samsons Ltd, has been fined a total of £11,280 and ordered to cover the council's costs amounting to £14,255.

The defendant was found in breach of enforcement notices in relation to the replacement of windows in a conservation area, cycle parking, noise mitigation and bin storage/collection.

Cllr Spice, Portfolio Holder for Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Planning and Prosperity, praised the outcome, stating: “These convictions are the result of amazing work by the Council’s Planning Enforcement Team. They underscore the council's commitment to upholding planning regulations and ensuring compliance.

The prosecution was brought by Bedford borough Council