Planners failed to properly notify people of aerospace company's proposed move to Cranfield Airport claims resident

Villagers, students, and businesses were not properly notified by Central Beds Council about Marshall’s proposed move to Cranfield Airport, a meeting heard.

Speaking at a Cranfield Parish Council meeting (February 15), Mr Gary Dooley said: “It is clear that the Marshall Application was not properly notified by the planners as confirmed by the groundswell of representations, now 75 and still increasing, following the leaflet drop by residents and the parish council. Interestingly the number in favour remains at three.

“We cannot change the past, but we must ensure that all residents, and indeed those who use the University, are properly informed of the true facts, and, importantly, their views are given proper consideration.”

Cranfield Airport

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) put residents’ concerns, including the lack of notice given about the application, a lack of “proper information” and a lack of engagement, to Central Bedfordshire Council.

Its spokesperson said: “This is a significant application for both Cranfield and Central Bedfordshire with the prospect of bringing 1,200 jobs to the area.

“However, we fully recognise that with change comes concern and questions and we have been looking to ensure that we have captured these both as part of the planning application process and the extensive engagement work that Marshall have done as part of the process.

“We have consulted widely not only on an individual basis but also with adjacent parish councils and therefore we don’t recognise statements which imply we have not consulted properly or engaged correctly with residents as we firmly believe we have.

“Similarly, all the information we have received with regards the application is posted on the council’s website for review and comment so again it is unclear as to what information is not being provided.

“The application is being and will be fully considered by officers and then the council’s development management committee where further representations will be heard.

“As with all applications the economic and other benefits will need to be balanced against any concerns which are raised and a decision will ultimately be made after full consideration by the committee.”

Mr Dooley told the meeting that the parish council’s visit to the testing facility (GRE) at Cambridge Airport was “merely a sideshow”.

“The real issue is the noise of the landing, take off, taxiing and running outside the GRE of these large, and to be superseded by noisier aircraft, which will cause a detrimental impact to the wellbeing and health and safety of numerous residents,” he said.

He added that at a previous parish council meeting it was suggested that there should be a demonstration of a landing and take-off “to give the actual noise effect”.

A Marshall’s spokesperson said: “Military aircraft are incredibly valuable sovereign assets which are in constant demand, supporting important missions including the ongoing work to deliver vital aid to help address the humanitarian crisis on the Turkey/Syria border.

“Therefore, unfortunately, it is not practical or possible for us to arrange a take-off or landing of a C-130 aircraft at Cranfield as we do not own our own aircraft or have access to use our customers’ aircraft for this purpose.”