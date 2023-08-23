Pilot service by Bedford-based King's Arms Project provides alternative to immigration detention

The pilot was developed by King’s Arms Project in partnership with the Home Office and UNHCR. The pilot supported people without immigration status living in Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes and Northampton.

The service provided free, high quality legal advice for people without immigration status who were referred by the Home Office. It was the second in the Community Engagement pilot series. The first, Action Access, was conducted by Action Foundation in Newcastle.

Kirstie Cook, CEO at King’s Arms Project, talking about the Alternative to Detention pilot said: “It wasn’t unusual for King’s Arms Project clients participating in the Alternative To Detention (ATD) pilot to have been living in limbo in the UK for over 10 years.

Dedicated Caseworker provides holistic support.

During the pilot, 80% of participants were presented with a viable option to regularise their status bringing them a big step closer to ending years of uncertainty and destitution. Without the legal advice provided during the pilot, many would still be living in limbo, at risk of being detained. It is incredibly rewarding that we continue to hear from clients who have regularised their status as a result of the support and advice they received during the pilot.

Our trauma-informed approach ensured that clients were provided with the support and stability to engage with the complexities of their immigration situation through a dedicated caseworker. They not only guided participants in obtaining immigration advice but also offered support in navigating the numerous challenges many participants faced.

The approach in the pilot is not only more humane than detaining people, it is also two-thirds cheaper as seen in the evaluation. Despite strong evidence for a trauma-informed, empowering and cost-effective alternative to detention, the government has chosen to invest in expanding the detention estate. King’s Arms Project calls for the humane approach showcased in this pilot to be established as standard practice”.

Here are the highlights from the independent research conducted by NatCen on behalf of UNHCR:

Cost Effective - analysis shows the Cost of Detention of the clients supported would have been approximately two-thirds more expensive than the pilot Refugee and Migrant Advice Service.

With 80% of clients having viable options to regularise their immigration status.

Participants gained a better understanding of their rights. A King’s Arms Project Caseworker explained: “Almost all participants indicated that they had a better understanding of their immigration options and a more comprehensive understanding of their case than before joining the pilot.”

The right mix - the combination of holistic support and legal counselling was central to the success of the pilot.

Caseworkers played an important role in ensuring that participants understood the legal advice provided to them. ‘King’s Arms Project stakeholders described the holistic nature of the support they provided as a key factor in enabling successful case management. And that holistic support combined with the clarity of legal advice formed the crux of the pilot’s success.’

A collaborative approach between the Home Office and the voluntary sector proves promising. We can work together to bring about positive solutions for refugees and migrants.

Joseph, Alternative to Detention Pilot Participant shares his story: “After 18 years of being undocumented and reporting to the police every month, I had exhausted all avenues for help including my local MP, local charities and my local Anglican Church. I totally gave up on the idea of ever regularising my status, until I got an email from the Home Office telling me about a pilot scheme they were trying out to help those people without documentation to understand their immigration options and make decisions about their next steps. I was told I’m eligible for the service and the Home Office referred me to King’s Arms Project in Bedford.

When I got in touch with KAP I was half hearted to be honest after years of disappointments and I didn’t think much of it. But the positive attitude and enthusiasm towards my case was the best thing that happened to me. KAP’s compassion and full commitment gave me the confidence in myself that I had lost 18 years ago.

I’m eternally grateful to King’s Arms Project, all their efforts and hard work paid off. After 20 years living without immigration status in the UK I was granted leave to remain in February 2023.”

The pilot service provided many benefits including holistic support from a dedicated caseworker and a 3-part legal model.

King’s Arms Project Caseworker provides their client with a list of qualified immigration solicitors to choose from, immediately empowering them with choice.

The client then met with their chosen immigration solicitor and asked questions to get to know them and build trust. This step was crucial due to the traumatic experiences all pilot participants had gone through. If they wished to proceed, the immigration solicitor then requested files on their client, under the Subject to Access from the Home Office. This allowed the solicitor to fully understand the client’s immigration history and build an evidence-based case.

The final part of the process was a meeting with their qualified immigration solicitor to provide advice, their caseworker would be present in the meetings with the solicitor to provide moral support. An interpreter was provided if needed. Empowering those referred to the pilot was a vital key to building trust and nurturing their wellbeing.

Sarah, a King’s Arms Project client, explains her thoughts as a participant of the Alternative to Detention Pilot: “Before this pilot, my immigration problems and life in the UK seemed to be at a dead end. I received honest help, advice, support and a mediator which all eventually led to my immigration status being regularised. I desperately wish this advice service was available earlier and to many more immigrants, I hope this pilot program receives the support it needs to continue."

Laura Alshaltan, Refugee & Migrant Service Manager at King’s Arms Project points out: “This pilot has demonstrated a more cost-effective and humane approach works for all parties.”