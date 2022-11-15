The Pilgrim’s Progress has done it again – after winning the Loo of the Year Awards 2022 for the third-year running.

The Midland Road boozer is certainly on a roll after cleaning up with a platinum rating by inspectors.

They made unannounced visits to toilets all mover the country and graded them silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The gents at The Pilgrim's Progress