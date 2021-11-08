Pilgrim's Progress in Bedford is on a roll after winning loo award for second year running

The Pilgrim’s Progress in Midland Road has proved it's definitely not going down the pan after being awarded a platinum rating for its loos by inspectors.

And, the Wetherspoon pub is certainly feeling flushed with success as it's the second year it's received the top honour.

The coveted Loo of the Year Awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

The ladies at The Pilgrim’s Progress

Inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, grading them silver, gold, platinum or diamond - with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

Mark Judd, who manages The Pilgrim’s Progress, said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

Becky Wall, Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, said: "The toilets at The Pilgrim’s Progress have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pub deserves its platinum award."

All toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management