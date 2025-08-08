Petrol prices: Here’s where to find the cheapest petrol and diesel in Bedford

By Olga Norford
Published 8th Aug 2025, 14:10 BST
Petrol prices have gone up again - the last thing we need as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

The average price nationally is now 134.3p a litre, up from 134.24p a week ago, new government data shows.

However the good news is prices at the pumps in Bedford are a bit more competitive with petrol available from 131.9p per litre and diesel 137.9p.

To help motorists Petrol Prices App has aimed to take the hassle out of driving around, searching for the cheapest petrol by creating a fuel report. The company has looked at the cheapest fuel stations in Bedford for petrol and diesel using up-to-date figures.

Petrol and diesel prices have gone up for the eighth week in a rowplaceholder image
Tesco Bedford Extra and Sainsbury's Kempston, were the cheapest places for both unleaded petrol and diesel.

Check out the top cheapest petrol station in Bedford:

  1. Tesco, Bedford Extra – 131.9p
  2. Sainsbury’s, Kempston - 131.9p
  3. Shell, Woburn Road, Kempston -131.9p
  4. Morrisons Bedford - 132.9p
  5. Tesco Bedford - 132.9p

Top 5 cheapest diesel prices in Bedford

  1. Tesco, Bedford Extra - 134.9p
  2. Sainsbury’s, Kempston - 137.9p
  3. Shell, Woburn Road, Kempston – 137.9
  4. Morrisons, Bedford – 138.9p
  5. Tesco, Bedford, – 138.9p

Samuel Mather-Holgate, Independent Financial Adviser at Mather and Murray Financial, warned that high prices will remain for at least the next few weeks.

And drivers are advised to avoid tourist areas when filling up.

