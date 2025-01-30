Petition to save last orders being called on historic village pub near Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A petition has been started to save the historic Bell pub in Cotton End from closure.

The thatched pub which has been a focal part of the village, serving customers since 1772, has been put up for sale by brewers Admiral Taverns. If it closes it will be listed among 6,000 rural pubs that have vanished since 2000.

Landlady Pamela Johnson is devastated but says residents have rallied to support an online petition which has persuaded the brewers to re-think its decision granting a reprieve of about six weeks.

A message posted on the pub’s FB page, stated: “A huge thank you to you all as we have been given a reprieve which will mean a six-week review.

The Bell pub in Cotton End is under threat of closure

“We are not safe yet but it's a start and we need your continued support and while it’s not a guarantee it is a positive step forward and shows that when we support each other we can get noticed and be heard.

“Pam and myself would like to say a massive thank you to all of you who signed the petition and anyone who has spoken on our behalf.”

Pamela added: "Our village pub is more than just a business; it has been a cherished part of our community since the 1700s. Not only is it my home and livelihood, but it also serves as the last remaining amenity that gives our settlement its village status. Our pub is the heart of our community, a place where generations have gathered to share stories and create memories.

“In today's time when breweries are opting for more commercially lucrative strategies, they are often overlooking the social significance and profound history places like our village pub hold. Our brewery has decided to put our beloved pub up for sale, a decision that threatens to erode not just our identity as a village but also jeopardise our sense of community and shared history.

“Historically, village pubs have played a crucial role in English village life. According to the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), around 6,000 of our rural pubs have vanished since 2000, often leaving communities without a hub where locals can convene. Our village pub is one of the surviving few, and we intend to preserve it.

“The loss of our pub would mean more than just missing out on a beloved place for a pint - it could fundamentally alter our village's character, as the loss of local pubs often leads to lower levels of community cohesion and social activity in villages (study by British Hospitality Association, 2015).

“Hence, we urge our brewery to reconsider the sale of our village pub to ensure the survival of our community spirit, our historic charm and the livelihood of local residents. Please stand with us. Your signature can make a difference. Let’s live the spirit of a village; let's save our village pub.”

A spokesperson at Admiral Taverns said: "We are strong believers in the importance of community pubs and our focus is always on helping our licensees run sustainable pub businesses. In the case of The Bell in Cotton End, our current licensees have worked hard to engage the community and we're really encouraged by the recent response from local residents and are working closely with them to review the long term future of the pub."