Former Time Lord Peter Davison is coming to Bedford' s latest Doctor Who convention.

And he's not the only one - as Peter will be joined by two of the fifth Doctor’s companions - Sarah Sutton and Janet Fielding, who played Nyssa and Tegan.

Other guests include David Hankinson, who operated the Daleks in many of the Doctor’s adventures, and Paul Marc Davis, a regular as some of the Time Lord’s nastiest enemies.

A previous Doctor Who convention in Bedford

All profits from Bedford Who Charity Con 6 will go to Bedford Foodbank.

The convention - which takes place on Saturday, October 16 at The King’s House in Ampthill Road - is being organised by Simon Danes, one of the Foodbank’s trustees.

He said: “People are coming down to Bedford from all over the country to meet Peter. It should be a great day. Doctor Who fans really enjoy our events: they’re informal, relaxed, welcoming, and above all, fun.

"We’re hoping to raise a lot of money too, of course. Sadly, Bedford Foodbank’s now feeding some 800 local people every month; that’s up 200 from two years ago. And a third of our clients are children. The £20 cut in universal credit means we’re anticipating even more demand in the future.”

Former Time Lord Peter Davison

Simon added, “We’re also hugely grateful to the convention’s sponsors: Elstow Ceramic Tiles, M&DH Insurance, Kimm and Miller, Parrott Construction, and The Pavenham Charitable Trust.”

And we’re offering the chance for you to win two tickets. All you have to do is answer the following brain teaser, set by Simon: Peter Davison is his own father-in-law. Explain.

Email your answers to [email protected] The first correct answer drawn at random at noon on Wednesday, October 13 will be the winner and you’ll be notified by email if you’ve won.