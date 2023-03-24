Person taken to hospital with 'life-changing injuries' following collision with bin lorry near Ampthill

It happened on Tuesday

A passenger travelling in a transporter was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries following a serious road traffic collision in Husbourne Crawley.

The incident happened on Tuesday (March 21), at around 3pm, when a white refuse lorry and a blue Volkswagen transporter collided at the junction of Bedford Road and School Lane.

Sergeant Ian Leeson from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “This collision happened at a busy time of the day, and we believe there were several vehicles in the area at time of the incident. We are appealing for anyone to come forward with information.

“We would like to speak to them and are seeking dashcam footage so we can get a better understanding of the circumstances around this collision.”

