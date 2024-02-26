Peaceful protest walk planned to ‘Save Steppingley Road Field’ earmarked for development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peaceful Protest Walk has been planned to ‘Save Steppingley Road Field’ which has been earmarked for a development of 200 new houses.

Protesters will be joining other local action groups across Bedfordshire as part of the annual CPRE Bedfordshire 'March for the Countryside 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CPRE Bedfordshire is supporting a local action group campaigning to save the field next to Flitwick Wood/Steppingley Road from development. It received 1,370 formal objections.

The 'Save Steppingley Road Field' walk takes place on March 24

Residents cite developing the land would destroy wildlife habitats, such as ground nesting skylarks, already at risk of becoming nationally extinct, and hares which are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, 1981 and a Priority Species under the UK Post-2010 Biodiversity Framework. They are also concerned about inadequate infrastructure to support the development and an increase in traffic.

The ‘Save Steppingley Road Field’ walk, to be held on March 24, has been organised following the success of last year’s peaceful protest walk events.

A spokesperson for CPRE Bedfordshire, said: “These are peaceful walks to show our appreciation of the wonderful countryside in Bedfordshire and raise awareness of threats to our precious green spaces. That may be from development, infrastructure projects, loss of biodiversity or the impact of climate change. It is up to you to organise your walk and ensure you follow all the rules.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

People interested in joining the walk in Steppingley are asked to meet on the top path by Steppingley Road, opposite Windmill Road. The walk will start at noon and last approximately an hour, unless very wet. Walkers are also encourage to make their own banners.