Peace vigil held in Bedford to remember victims of Sri Lanka terror attack

A peace vigil to pay respects to the victims of the Sri Lanka attack and their families took place at Harpur Square in Bedford, last night (April 29).

A huge crowd gathered with the community joining together in a show of solidarity for those affected by the devastating terrorist attacks which took place in churches across Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

MBTC Peace vigil 2

Eric Masih, of Queen’s Park Community Orchard, who organised the event, said: “At a time when fear and hatred can feel so powerful, we will come together to send an ever stronger message: one of peace, understanding and tolerance. We stand united.

“Bedford will be sending its tears, prayers and thoughts to Sri Lanka and all those who lost loved ones. We will add our voices to the millions around the world who have already spoken out against such intolerable evil and remember that our unity is more important than ever.”

Speakers at the event included Eric Masih, chairman of (QPCO); Pastor Vaughan from The Miracle church of God, Alexander Road, Bedford; Mrs Deborah Inskip DL, (High Sheriff office); the Venerable Dave Middlebrook, Archdeacon of Bedford; Imam Nazzim from (Jameh Masjid Gulshan-e-baghdad, Queens Park, Bedford; Mr Joe Mankowitz, Jewish community Bedford; Jaki Whittred, Beds Police; Mr Andy Peckham, Beds Fire and rescue services; Mr William Masih from New Life Church, Bedford; Dave Hodgson, Mayor of Bedford.

MBTC Peace vigil 4