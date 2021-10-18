PE teachers from Bedfordshire complete seven marathons in seven days for charity

Two PE teachers from Bedfordshire completed an epic challenge - running seven marathons in seven days.

Matt Guest, who works at Kempston Challenger Academy and his friend Matt Pullinger, Head of PE at Etonbury Academy in Arlesey, had never completed a single marathon before taking on the incredible challenge.

The friends, whose fathers are both living with devastating conditions, completed the marathons to raise funds and awareness - running a total of 183.4 miles over the course of a week – taking them from Kempston in Bedfordshire to Manchester where they ended their challenge by taking part in the Manchester Marathon on October 10.

Runners Matt Pullinger and Matt Guest with their dads, John Pullinger and Malc Guest

Their dads – John Pullinger and Malc Guest – are living with MND and Multiple Sclerosis respectively.

John was diagnosed with MND during lockdown in April 2020.

Since then, the whole Pullinger family has been determined to do everything possible to support the Association and set up a Fightback Fund to help raise much-needed funds.

Malc was diagnosed with MS in 1990, and Matt took part in the event to raise money for the local therapy centre that supports him.

After completing the last marathon, Matt Guest joked: "I never plan to don my running trainers again!"