‘PC Umar’ steals the show at Pakistan Independence Day celebrations in Bedford

By Olga Norford
Published 15th Aug 2025, 14:18 BST
A three-year-old boy took centre stage at a special occasion marking the 78th Pakistan Independence Day in Bedford yesterday (August 14).

Little Umar made a big impression ‘joining’ Beds Police at the event which included flying the Pakistan flag at Harpur Suite in the town centre.

Umar then met Sgt Phil Boyd who took him on a foot patrol as part of a special VIP police escort to join in the celebrations.

The event was attended by members of the public and community leaders including the Mayor of Bedford, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire and local councillors.

Little Umar pictured with Sgt Phil Boyd at an event marking Pakistan Independence Dayplaceholder image
A spokesperson for Bedford Community Policing Team said: “On a bright sunny morning it was great to see PC Umar and Sgt Phil Boyd keeping the streets of Bedford safe with some foot patrol around the Harpur Suite, Bedford.”

“Today is the 78th Pakistan Independence Day and our engagement at events doesn’t just mean turning up, it means turning up and standing with the community, talking to the community. This was a fantastic event, and it was great to meet so many people and learn so much about our history.

“PC Umar is such a little star.”

A Facebook post added: “Sgt Boyd met Umar last year at the same event and once again he was not only fantastically dressed but was exceptionally well behaved, looking after his family and community. It was great to meet you and your family again, Umar.

An event to mark Pakistan Independence Day was held in Harpur Square, Bedfordplaceholder image
“Thank you to the community and Bedford Borough Council for inviting our teams to be part of this special occasion.”

Pakistan Independence Day, also known as Jashn-e-Azadi, is an annual event commemorating the formation of Pakistan as a sovereign nation. The day is celebrated with festivities such as flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural performances, and patriotic songs.

