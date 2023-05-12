A Bedford guide dog owner is joining charity Guide Dogs in calling for people to respect working guide dogs as they would any uniformed professional.

The charity says one in five people admits to stopping and distracting a guide dog while it was working, while 34 per cent confessed they’d been tempted to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guide dog owners report common issues such as petting, whistling, taking pictures and offering food or treats.

Guide Dogs has released a series of images bringing to life the various ways guide dogs are distracted on a daily basis, and how this differs from other uniformed professionals

Barbara Norton, who is in her early 70s and lives in Bedford, is a long-time guide dog owner and has lots of advice from her experience about how the public has responded to her guide dogs.

She has been a guide dog owner since 1986, and has just started with guide dog number 8, a black Labrador-golden retriever cross called Arthur.

Barbara began to lose her sight at university, and with a very gradual deterioration due to retinal dystrophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “There have been times when I’ve been waiting at a road crossing – people will slip their hand out and pat the dog as we aren’t moving, and they see it as their moment. I know some people, especially dog lovers, find it hard not to, but this is very dangerous as at a road crossing both me and my guide dog have to really concentrate.

“With Arthur it is tricky, as we are a fairly new partnership and he was raised in the pandemic and had less experience in busy places with lots of people. This can mean he is interested and excited to met new people, so I have to say ‘come on, you’re working’ and verbally reinforce that he need to focus – both to him and people coming over to him.

“In social situations people will immediately approach and ask to pat my dog, which is difficult if we have just walked into a venue and I am getting my bearings.

“Dog distraction is another issue,” she added.

"Guide dogs should not meet pet dogs when they are in harness and working. I really appreciate it when a person walking a dog will cross the road or stop in someone’s driveway when they see us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barbara’s top advice to people is to speak to the guide dog owner, not the dog, especially if it looks like they may need help.

“I was once at a road crossing and someone just grabbed my arm and dragged me across, without saying a word to me. Sometimes I need help, and sometimes it’s important I work things out for myself, but I really appreciate if people just ask me.”

Following up on International Guide Dog Day, April 26, Guide Dogs has created a series of subverted images that feature uniformed professionals, such as a paramedic and construction worker, being distracted in the same way that guide dogs are daily.