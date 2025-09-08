Passing steam traction engine thought to have caused tree fire near Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 8th Sep 2025, 15:16 BST
It's thought a passing steam traction engine caused a tree fire in Melchbourne Road, Swineshead, near Bedfordplaceholder image
It's thought a passing steam traction engine caused a tree fire in Melchbourne Road, Swineshead, near Bedford
Crews were called to an accidental fire thought to have been started by a passing steam traction engine.

The incident happened yesterday (Sunday) just after 11am in Melchbourne Road, Swineshead.

When firefighters from Harrold arrived, the top branch of a 50ft tree was ablaze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Beds Fire & Rescue said as crews travelled to the fire, they passed a steam traction engine coming in the opposite direction and believe that was the only probably cause.

Firefighters used a hose reel to put out the fire.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice