Passing steam traction engine thought to have caused tree fire near Bedford

Crews were called to an accidental fire thought to have been started by a passing steam traction engine.

The incident happened yesterday (Sunday) just after 11am in Melchbourne Road, Swineshead.

When firefighters from Harrold arrived, the top branch of a 50ft tree was ablaze.

A spokesman for Beds Fire & Rescue said as crews travelled to the fire, they passed a steam traction engine coming in the opposite direction and believe that was the only probably cause.

Firefighters used a hose reel to put out the fire.