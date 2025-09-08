Passing steam traction engine thought to have caused tree fire near Bedford
Crews were called to an accidental fire thought to have been started by a passing steam traction engine.
The incident happened yesterday (Sunday) just after 11am in Melchbourne Road, Swineshead.
When firefighters from Harrold arrived, the top branch of a 50ft tree was ablaze.
A spokesman for Beds Fire & Rescue said as crews travelled to the fire, they passed a steam traction engine coming in the opposite direction and believe that was the only probably cause.
Firefighters used a hose reel to put out the fire.