Beancroft Road in Marston Moretaine is currently closed (Picture: Pixabay)

Drivers are being urged to find an alternative route following a crash in Marston Moretaine.

Beancroft Road, in Marston Moretaine, is currently closed from the roundabout at the A421 and the Marston Hill/Bedford Road junction while emergency services deal with a road traffic collision earlier today (3pm Wednesday).