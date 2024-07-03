Part of A421 closed following crash in Marston Moretaine
Drivers are being urged to find an alternative route following a crash in Marston Moretaine.
Beancroft Road, in Marston Moretaine, is currently closed from the roundabout at the A421 and the Marston Hill/Bedford Road junction while emergency services deal with a road traffic collision earlier today (3pm Wednesday).
Anyone with info about the crash should call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 166 of 3 July.
