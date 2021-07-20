Parkrun returns to Bedford after break due to pandemic

Bedford parkrun returns this weekend after being forced to cancel last year due to the pandemic.

Starting from the bandstand in Bedford Park at 8.50am on Saturday (July 24), the five kilometre-route has now been changed.

Runners will be expected to tackle the two-and-a-half laps of the park in a counter-clockwise direction.

A previous parkrun at Bedford Park

Now in its seventh year in Bedford, parkrun will start at the same time every Saturday.

Although it's free, runners are required to register here ahead of the timed event