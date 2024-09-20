A disappearing sign of the times? Paper permits are to be replaced by virtual permits in Bedford from September 26.

Virtual parking permits will streamline the application process and reduce paper waste, according to the council.

Starting on Thursday (September 26), residents and businesses will be able to manage their parking permits online, including visitor permits for residents living in Controlled Parking Zones (CPZs).

With the new virtual parking permits, there will be no need to display a physical permit. Once a permit has been applied and paid for online, it will be instantly activated, allowing it to be used immediately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Jim Weir, Portfolio Holder for Environment, said: "This move mirrors the government's abolishment of tax discs some time ago, marking a significant step toward modernising our parking services.

"The application process for parking permits has been online for some time now and anyone less digitally able will continue to find support when needed.

"Residents and businesses will be able to apply for and manage their permits at any time, from anywhere with an internet connection. Virtual permits are instantly activated once the application process is complete.”

The reduction in paper waste aligns with the council’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Anyone who is less able online can find support by visiting the council’s customer service team at The Bedford Borough Hub, 2 Horne Lane, or calling them on 01234 267422.

Here are the key changes for current users of Bedford Borough Council parking permits:

All applicants will need to register for a parking account before starting an application and all existing permits will remain valid until their expiry.

Residential, business, and voluntary organisation parking permits, season tickets, and parking waivers will become live as soon as the application process is completed.

Residents in CPZs will no longer receive booklets of visitor permits. Instead, they will be issued an allocated number of hours and can create a virtual visitor permit online whenever needed.

Further allocations can then be bought, in a similar manner to the old additional visitor parking permit booklets. Existing visitor permit booklets will remain valid.

Healthcare parking permits will also become virtual rather than physical. Previously it was employers who applied for these, but from September 26 individual healthcare workers will need to apply themselves.

> Confused? Visit www.bedford.gov.uk/Parking-Permits to learn more.