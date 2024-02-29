Park House, part of Active Care group, receives ‘Good’ rating in latest CQC report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The CQC report highlighted that the service has a strong commitment to delivering high-quality care, prioritising the needs and preferences of the individuals’ environment, along with a meticulous approach to medication administration.

Park House has a strong focus on therapy, care, and quality of life. We offer specialist post-acute rehabilitation, as well as management of long-term neurological conditions.

Naomi Amoni, Service Manager at Park House, said:

“I thrive in challenging atmospheres and environments. From the first day I entered the doors of Park House, I said to myself, ‘this is my home.’ And it was clear the team thought the same. We all like to make Park House feel safe, secure, and is a place our visitors are proud of.

“My team and I work hard every day to make the service safe and caring for residents, putting our residents at the heart of everything we do. We work in partnership with our residents and their families to provide the best possible care.

“I am very pleased that our hard work is being recognised. I am very proud of my team, and we are determined to continue with the hard work. I want to say a very big thank you to the management team at Active Care Group for all the support they have given me since I started here five months ago.”